Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise are finally touching dry land for the first time in weeks. They are disembarking in Fort Lauderdale Friday following the removal of 14 critically ill people, who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients. The exodus from the Zaandam and Rotterdam may or may not be followed by the Coral Princess, which has not been approved by Broward County. Buses took passengers to the airport where they boarded chartered flights home without going through the terminal. Hundreds of crew members will remain on dozens of cruise ships docked or waiting around Florida.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida jobless claims rise as does anger among unemployed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering state agencies to lend staff to the unemployment office so it can answer phones and process applications. The Department of Economic Opportunity saw more than 200,000 people apply for unemployment assistance last week and more are foiled by the agency's overworked computer and phone systems. Its head apologized Thursday for the problems. Meanwhile, DeSantis defended his decision to exempt houses of worship from the ban on large gatherings, saying he didn't think the government could constitutionally regulate them. The state's tally of confirmed cases now exceeds 9,000 and 143 have died.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEME PARKS
With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney Co. officials announced they'll start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The company said late Thursday the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. Anyone who's furloughed will remain a Disney employee. The statement didn’t say how many of Walt Disney World’s 75,000 employees or Disneyland’s 31,000 workers would be furloughed. The company has been paying workers and providing health care benefits at its theme park resorts since the parks closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.
EARLY VOTING-FLORIDA
Settlement reached in Florida dispute over college voting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voter rights advocates are declaring victory after Florida officials agreed to allow early voting sites back on college campuses. A settlement announced Friday prompted the voting rights group to withdraw legal challenges filed in federal court last year that accused the Secretary of State’s Office of attempting to stifle turnout among young voters. Under the settlement, local elections officials can consider student unions on college campuses as polling sites. State officials had previously suggested that parking restrictions on college campuses made them unsuitable. The parking requirements are being loosened under the agreement.
ONLINE CLASS HACKED-FLORIDA
Man exposes himself after hacking into online Florida class
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School officials in Florida say a man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school. Orange County Public Schools in Orlando on Thursday said in a letter to teachers that the man gained unauthorized access to the Zoom video conferencing instructional lesson and exposed himself to the class. The letter encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room" function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting. The letter said the case was being handled by law enforcement. The coronavirus has forced schools to shift to online classes.
HUSBAND CHARGED
Police: Husband captured, charged in wife's disappearance
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the husband of a missing Florida woman was arrested in New Mexico in connection to her disappearance. Jupiter Police say 43-year-old David E. Anthony was charged Tuesday with the second-degree murder and kidnapping of Gretchen Anthony. Police say she was last seen March 20. Police haven't elaborated on the evidence that led them to his arrest. The Palm Beach Post reports the Anthonys have an open divorce case that was filed in late February. Police say David Anthony was also arrested five days before his wife's disappearance for violently resisting arrest. He is awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach County.
COLD CASE ARREST-DNA
Florida man linked by DNA to 1985 murder found dead in cell
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said a man arrested last month in a 35-year-old Florida Panhandle slaying has been found dead in jail from an apparent suicide. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Daniel Leonard Wells was found hanged in his cell early Thursday morning. The Pensacola News Journal reports that his first hearing to face murder and sexual battery charges had been scheduled for April 8. Pensacola detectives arrested Wells on March 18 and charged him with the slaying of 23-year-old Tonya McKinley, whose body was found on New Year’s Day in 1985. Wells was recently identified after DNA from the crime scene matched his distant cousins in a genealogy database.
FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD-FLORIDA
Boy, 10, killed, infant wounded in central Florida shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after shooting a 5-month girl and a 10-year-old boy, killing the grade-schooler. Police officers say they arrested Terrance Young on Thursday less than two hours after he fled the scene of the shootings in Daytona Beach. Authorities say Young shot both children with a rifle, but the motive wasn't clear. The boy was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, and the infant girl was taken to a children's hospital in Orlando. Young was being held on outstanding warrants from Volusia and Miami-Dade counties.
NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Appellate court drops claim against Pulse shooter's employer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appellate court panel upheld a lower court's ruling that a security firm employing the gunman from the Pulse nightclub shooting can't be held liable for failing to investigate complaints against the shooter and giving him firearm training. A panel of the Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision dismissing the lawsuit brought against G4S by survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting and family members. Forty-nine people were killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016. Survivors and family members had argued that G4S was negligent in hiring Mateen despite concerns from previous colleagues and complaints from current colleagues.
FATAL CRASH
Man fleeing police crashes into car, killing woman, child
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man fleeing a police stop hit another car, killing a 31-year-old woman and her 7-year-old niece. Lt. Kim Montes says the crash happened Wednesday night in Daytona Beach. She says police stopped pursuit of Reed who struck the car driven by Kanadei Benjamin. Both Benjamin and the child, Zoe Chi, died at the scene. The report didn't say why police were initially chasing Reed. Reed and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The highway patrol is investigating the crash.