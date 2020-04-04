Florida surpasses 12K+ confirmed cases of the coronavirus, state now has over 200 COVID-19 related casualties

Unlike other area hospitals, Sarasota Memorial has been forthright about the number of coronavirus patients they’re treating. On Tuesday the hospital said they had another patient die bringing the total to six. Five tested presumptively positive for coronavirus and the other, though initially suspected of having coronavirus, had a negative test result for the virus. There have been over 700 people tested at SMH, 55 positive cases of COVID-19 at the hospital and 32 other patients being treated for coronavirus at the hospital.