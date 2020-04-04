Florida deputy dies from coronavirus as cases top 11,000

By Associated Press | April 4, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 4:36 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy has died from coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state topped 11,000.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday night from the disease.

Tony said at a news conference Saturday that Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the agency.

Bennett was one of 21 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Most are self-isolated at home. At least 191 people in the state have died from the virus.

