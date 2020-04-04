First Alert Weather: Saturday, April 4th, 2020 - Scattered showers are possible tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A west northwesterly flow aloft is bringing an increase in moisture and cloud cover this evening. As dew point values and temperatures get closer to one another it will allow patchy fog to develop. Skies will be partly cloudy, and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.
Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing tomorrow afternoon. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers along the coast, and a 40% chance for showers inland. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s, and low 80s for areas that remain dry. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
If you plan to be out on the waters remember the boating orders that are in place to continue following social distancing guidelines. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
