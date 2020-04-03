UPDATE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital latest coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced today its latest COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of today, April 3, Sarasota Memorial reported it has tested nearly 700 patients. 53 of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus.
That’s a total of 3 new patients since reported yesterday, April 2.
61 test are currently pending results.
Of the 700 patients, 28 are currently hospitalized while 30 patients were discharged and are told to follow-up with the Florida Department of Health.
A total of 9 staff members have tested positive and are being monitored from home.
5 patients have died from coronavirus.
