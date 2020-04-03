Suncoast Humane Society makes history amid the coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society has made history as the world continues to face the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The organization announced it finished the last set of paperwork for the last two animals at its shelter last night, just before the stay-at-home order went into effect.
“Last night a team of determined staff breathed a collective sigh of relief knowing that all the extra effort to find each animal in the shelter the right adoptive or foster home was worth it. Not one animal will have to sleep in a kennel or cage. They will get to snuggle, run, lounge, and snack in a home, where they all belong.” Said a staff member.
“The days ahead will bring new challenges. We will face them with bravery and conviction that we stand stronger together.”
The shelter will remain closed for the next 30 days to fully protect its staff members and customers from the further spread of COVID-19.
