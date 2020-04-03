‘Stay-at-home’ order: clarifying what’s considered essential

The statewide 30 day ‘stay-at-home’ order begins Friday April 3 at 12:01 a.m.
It requires everyone in Florida to “limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home."
City officials say this brings uniformity to the state.
"The Governors executive order really highlights the seriousness of the public health emergency that we’re all trying to get through together,” said Sarasota City Manager, Tom Barwin.
Governor Ron DeSantis is asking people to stay home unless they need to provide or obtain essential services or activities.
I'm sure you're asking yourself:
Am I essential?
Who is essential?
What is essential?
We broke down what’s included in the order to help you better understand what the next 30 days will look like.
The governor ordered all retail and commercial businesses to close except for those that are deemed essential. 'Essential businesses include healthcare providers, grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, restaurants and other facilities that serve food but only for takeout and delivery.
Essential businesses also include contractors like appliance and HVAC repair and installation personnel, plumbers, electricians, construction workers and exterminators who the governor says provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.
The Governor said this week to follow the guidance of Homeland Security on who is considered an essential critical infrastructure worker.
“If we all continue to work together to do that it will get us through this as fast and possible and return some resemblance of normality and we’ll keep as many people safe as possible," Barwin.
The order says community members can still participate in “essential activities” while following the 6-feet apart rule.
And the CDC’s no larger than 10 people recommendation.
Those essential activities include going to religious services, recreational activities like walking, running and biking, taking care of your pets, and even caring for or assisting your loved ones or friends.
They say a social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity.
When it comes to enforcement this is what city officials say: “Communities will be focusing their conversations, at least within our essential services, governmental operations how to get compliance with the directives. We authorized our police department about a week or so ago to write violations if people are not adhering to the social gathering restrictions,” said Barwin.
He says within Sarasota city limits they haven’t had to write any violations, yet.
The Governor on Wednesday afternoon said the next 30 days aren’t going to be easy and asks people to keep calm and carry on.
He says we’ll get through this. The governor asks you take extra precautions in order to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
