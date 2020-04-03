Sarasota County Fire Rescue to wear ‘Proper Protective Equipment’ on all calls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County Fire Rescue announced Friday that its employees will be required to wear protective equipment as the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the community.
The Fire Rescue said it will also require people who are receiving assistance to wear a protective face mask before its workers are allowed to enter any home.
“All of this in mind is for your safety, our guys safety so that they can continue to run the calls and take care of the community,” said Chief Saunders.
Saunders says, “There’s a growing number of symptoms that are also coming back COVID positive.”
For more information, check out the video to learn how Sarasota Fire Rescue plan to properly protect its team during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
