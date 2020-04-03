Nurses protest saying they don’t have enough protective gear during coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Nurses fighting back,” said Victoria Holland, a nurse with Blake Medical Center.
A few nurses protesting outside of Blake Medical Center in Bradenton early this morning and some nurses having their voices heard outside of Doctors Hospital in Sarasota this evening. They say they don’t have the personal protective equipment to get their job done safely. At least two of the nurses at Blake are suspended, one for bringing her own N95 mask and the other for trying to help a co-worker.
“I got suspended for trying to intervene and get some protection, some personal protective equipment for one of my co-workers who was taking care of a patient under precautions at that time," said Holland. "And she was not supplied the appropriate equipment and I was told I was being a disruption to a public area which is our nurse’s station.”
A physician at Doctors Hospital recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Some nurses are demanding safer standards during this coronavirus pandemic which includes protective respirators and more head to toe coverings.
“We’re doing the best we can, we’re still taking care of our patients, our patients are our priority but it’s scary,” said Kelly Fields, a nurse with Doctors Hospital. “We can easily become infected and take it home to our families.”
Doctors Hospital and Blake Medical Center have just announced programs to protect their employees. Support includes financial commitments and a universal masking policy.
