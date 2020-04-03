Manatee County votes to create temporary curfew

Officials with Manatee County held an emergency meeting Friday to take a vote on whether to enforce a temporary curfew. After over two hours of debate, the motion passed.
The resolution will not only enforce a curfew, it will also give law enforcement the ability to break up gatherings on private property.
The group met at the Patricia M. Glass Chambers with several councilmembers calling in to the meeting. Commissioners were leery of infringing on personal freedoms, but voted 5-2 to approve the resolution in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect first responders.
The curfew requires individuals to stay at home except in the case of the following: going to and from work, emergency services, utility repairs, and food delivery.
The curfew will be enforced between 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
“We’re at a pivotal point to make a difference and to flatten the curve,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “I do believe with a curfew, the public should know they shouldn’t be out on the roadways. The curfew is a time when you should be at home.”
Violation of the order can result in a second degree misdemeanor.