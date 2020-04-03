A lack of rainfall leading to an increase in allergy symptoms on the Suncoast

While, pollen continue to agitate allergy sufferers it is important to understand the difference between typical allergy symptoms versus the symptoms of Covid-19. “But, the allergy symptoms are different. They are more runny, sneezy, itchy and a lot of upper airway problems. Whereas, this current virus is more in lower airways such as a cough or shortness of breath. You’re probably familiar with your allergies, so if it’s the same old, same old, it’s your allergies. If it’s new and it’s hitting you hard in the chest, it may be the virus.”