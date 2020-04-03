Inmates to face quarantines as they transfer

SARASOTA, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida prison officials said Friday county inmates who are transferring to state prisons are expected to be quarantined for 28-day periods to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Corrections officials said they have asked county jails to quarantine inmates who are scheduled to be moved to state prisons for 14 days before the transfers.
Once the inmates arrive at the prisons, they will be placed on another 14-day quarantine before they mix with the general inmate population officials said.
“We appreciate Florida’s law enforcement community working with us as we took this preventative measure and move forward with a new protocol during this evolving health emergency,” state Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement Friday.
The move is a new precaution by the department as prison workers, inmates and their loved ones grow more fearful of a potential coronavirus outbreak behind bars.
As of Thursday, 16 prison workers had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
When quarantined at state prisons, “inmates will be socially distanced as much as possible within their housing unit,” officials said. Inmates will also be served meals within their housing units, officials said.
“Medical staff will monitor the inmates twice daily to ensure no inmates show symptoms or illness,” Department of Corrections officials said in a statement.
“At the conclusion of the entire quarantine, the inmates will be moved to the general population and the entire dormitory will be sanitized.”
Corrections officials said Thursday afternoon the state did not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the roughly 96,000 prison inmates.
The Department of Corrections and the Department of Health have not provided a tally of inmates who have been tested.
