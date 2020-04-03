How Sarasota police plan to enforce the ‘stay-at-home’ order

"That's really the last thing we want to do. You know we really want to educate folks and we want to encourage folks. You know staying at home, and only traveling for the essentials. Only going out if you need groceries, or if you're an essential worker is really the only reason we want you to go out. We don't want to see anyone go to jail, we don't want to have to cite anyone if we don't have to. And so that's why we're working on that education and that encouragement first," Judge said.