Golf considered an ‘Essential Recreational Activity’ during stay-at-home order

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida State Golf Association and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, playing golf in the state is considered a recreational activity.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive 'stay-at-home order effective April 3, limiting outside movement unless it is ‘essential.’ Essential activities with social distancing include exercises such as walking, biking, swimming, hunting, fishing and running.
Other golf courses in the state, however, have followed county guidelines and closed.
“When playing or practicing golf during the Coronavirus crisis, players should follow all suggested social distancing guidelines,” says a spokesperson from the Florida State Golf Association.
Click here for the full text of the Governor’s Executive Order.
