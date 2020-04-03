Florida hits 10K+ cases of COVID-19

The state of Florida announced Friday evening that they had hit over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and have suffered 170 deaths.
Of the 10,268 cases in the state, 9,925 were residents of the state. The numbers were updated at 6 p.m. and will continue to be updated throughout the weekend.
Here are the numbers for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 124 Residents: 112 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 4 to 99 Men: 58 Women: 66
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 50
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 104 Residents: 104 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 47 Women: 57
Conditions and Care Deaths: 3 Hospitalizations: 22
Manatee County has enacted a temporary curfew from 11 p.m. until 5.am.