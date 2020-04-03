Florida approaches 10K cases of COVID-19

(ABC7 WWSB) - Updated numbers from the state of Florida confirm that the state has 9,585 positive cases and has suffered 163 deaths.
Totals updated at 11 a.m. Friday showed the jump in the wake of a “stay-at-home” order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Of those 9,585 cases, 9,248 are Florida residents.
Here is a breakdown of Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 118 Residents: 108 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 4 to 99 Men: 53 Women: 64
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 46
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 94 Residents: 94 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 45 Women: 47
Conditions and Care Deaths: 3 Hospitalizations: 21