First Alert Weather: Humidity and temperatures will be rising in the days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low 80′s with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity are in store for the Suncoast, for the next few days anyway. Our high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but dew points will keep it feeling comfortable in the afternoon sun. So long as we keep our surface high pressure ridge to the north and west, our weather should be status quo. But over the next few days the upper level high pressure will build and move eastward across the Gulf and that will chance things. The surface high, which is the reflection of the upper level high, will drift east and south and our winds will respond. Winds will shift the east and then southeast and our humidity will rise.