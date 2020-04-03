First Alert Weather: Humidity and temperatures will be rising in the days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low 80′s with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity are in store for the Suncoast, for the next few days anyway. Our high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but dew points will keep it feeling comfortable in the afternoon sun. So long as we keep our surface high pressure ridge to the north and west, our weather should be status quo. But over the next few days the upper level high pressure will build and move eastward across the Gulf and that will chance things. The surface high, which is the reflection of the upper level high, will drift east and south and our winds will respond. Winds will shift the east and then southeast and our humidity will rise.
Ridding in the upper level winds will be a disturbance that will encourage a few sprinkles or showers Sunday into Monday. Most of the rain will be to the north of us but we have a chance that the sea breeze will add the kicker to the atmosphere necessary to bring a few widely scattered showers, mostly inland. Temperatures will rise by mid week next week to the mid 80′s near the coast and upper 90′s to near 90 inland. Next Thursday or Friday we will also have a chance for a few showers.
