Disney provides guidance to annual pass holders
Theme parks in Orlando are completely empty after being closed due to the coronavirus.
By ABC7 Staff | April 3, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 11:19 AM

Disney parks have provided an update to annual passholders on how their season tickets will be affected due to mandated closures.

Though the company stressed that the closure is temporary, they have provided guidance to passholders.

If you paid in full for an annual pass, the park will extend the validity of the tickets to make up for any time lost due to the closure.

Passholders who pay monthly will have their accounts put on hold from Apr. 5 until the parks reopen. They will also refund payments that were collected from Mar. 13 through Apr. 4.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact 407-939-7277.