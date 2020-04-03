Disney provides guidance to annual pass holders

Disney parks have provided an update to annual passholders on how their season tickets will be affected due to mandated closures.
Though the company stressed that the closure is temporary, they have provided guidance to passholders.
If you paid in full for an annual pass, the park will extend the validity of the tickets to make up for any time lost due to the closure.
Passholders who pay monthly will have their accounts put on hold from Apr. 5 until the parks reopen. They will also refund payments that were collected from Mar. 13 through Apr. 4.
Anyone with questions is urged to contact 407-939-7277.