Cooler and drier air again for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well finally nice spring weather hit the Suncoast on Thursday after a month of record warmth in March.
We will see another cool start on Friday with lows in the mid to upper 50′s for most and low 60′s at the beach.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Friday with a high of 80 degrees for most and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph with a west coast sea breeze developing by 2 p.m. or so.
Not much change for the weekend except we will see a gradual rise in the humidity. Winds will veer to the SE and bring in the additional humidity. Temperatures will warm but not to the levels we saw during the last week of March.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 84 degrees and then a few more clouds expected on Sunday with a high of 84 once again. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two on Sunday but should be a nice weekend.
For boating expect winds out of the SE at 5-10 kts. with winds switching to the NNW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be running less than 2 feet.
