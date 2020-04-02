UPDATE: Sarasota Memorial latest COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | April 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:33 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced today its latest COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of today, April 2, Sarasota Memorial reported it has tested nearly 700 people for COVID-19, 50 of which tested positive. 99 tests are pending.

Of the 700 patients, 25 are currently hospitalized while 28 patients have been discharged and were instructed to follow-up with the Florida Department of Health.

9 Sarasota Memorial employees have tested positive and are being monitored from home.

5 patients have died from coronavirus.

