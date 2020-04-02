UPDATE: Sarasota Memorial latest COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced today its latest COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As of today, April 2, Sarasota Memorial reported it has tested nearly 700 people for COVID-19, 50 of which tested positive. 99 tests are pending.
Of the 700 patients, 25 are currently hospitalized while 28 patients have been discharged and were instructed to follow-up with the Florida Department of Health.
9 Sarasota Memorial employees have tested positive and are being monitored from home.
5 patients have died from coronavirus.
