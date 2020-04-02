125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - The Brevard Zoo is welcoming a baby giraffe. Zoo officials say the giraffe was born on Sunday in Melbourne.
The calf weighed 125 pounds and was 6-feet tall at birth.
In a statement the zoo said it's the sixth consecutive male calf born there. It was the ninth birth for the calf's 20-year-old mother, Johari.
The calf’s father is 21-year-old Rafiki, who has sired all 14-giraffe born at the zoo. The veterinary staff says the calf is in good health and nursing well.
