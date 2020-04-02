One snowbird’s getaway has been a little different due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has plans to get home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
According to dictionary.com, a “snowbird” is defined as a person who vacations in or moves to a warmer climate during the cold weather months. It is now officially spring and by now, snowbirds have already found a flight back home or have made plans to leave in the coming days. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted travel plans for many snowbirds who are currently residing in the Suncoast.
“We are staying a little bit longer than we had originally planned. We are going to drive home, because we have a car here, and we may drive straight through. It’s about 17 hours, and our home is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago, so we don’t have to go through the heavily affected population areas with Covid-19," said Susan Stubler, who is a resident of Illinois.
Her original flight to get back home was canceled, and with the current stay-at-home order in place for many states across the nation, it’s been tough trying to plan the trip back home. “We’re going to not try to have to stop in a hotel, but if we do I’ll bring my can of disinfectant with me to disinfect surfaces inside of the room.”
We have yet to hear from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on any required checkpoints that you must stop at when leaving the state of Florida, but we did speak with Mark Jenkins, who is a spokesman with AAA. “Plan out your trip very thoroughly, check in with the different cities and counties that you are going to be passing through to make sure that there are no ordinances. Find out what your final destination state is, and find out if they have any type of restrictions for those who could be coming from Florida. Things of course are changing every single day, and new requirements and ordinances are being passed.”
Stubler has been listening closely to the latest news not only in Florida, but back home in the state of Illinois. “Governor Pritzker had said that the stay at home order didn’t include people who are traveling home. We have Illinois drivers license, and license plates on our vehicles, so we don’t anticipate any problems with any road stops or anything. I don’t think most people travel to Illinois unless they live there.”
Stubler visits the Suncoast at least three times a year with her extended family for getaways. “We got about half of our plans completed this time around after arriving early in February. However, we just miss the family, the family fun.”
Back home Stubler is a registered nurses (RN), so she has a heightened awareness of the implications of Covid-19. “We have not been going out, because we’ve been wanting to get home healthy.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.