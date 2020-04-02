One snowbird’s getaway has been a little different due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has plans to get home

We have yet to hear from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on any required checkpoints that you must stop at when leaving the state of Florida, but we did speak with Mark Jenkins, who is a spokesman with AAA. “Plan out your trip very thoroughly, check in with the different cities and counties that you are going to be passing through to make sure that there are no ordinances. Find out what your final destination state is, and find out if they have any type of restrictions for those who could be coming from Florida. Things of course are changing every single day, and new requirements and ordinances are being passed.”