Nurses at Blake Medical Center protest their working conditions

"If we're not safe then you're not safe. If I can't keep myself protected I have to be out and living in the community. I also have to take care of sick patients who are already immunocompromised. They're already fighting other illnesses. They don't need their nurse to actually infect them with a virus that we don't know about. People are carrying this for fourteen days before they even show signs and symptoms. So we could be carriers throughout the hospital and be unknown," Holland said.