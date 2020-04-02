Nurses at Blake Medical Center protest their working conditions

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Nurses at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton are speaking out about their working conditions amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday morning, nurses protested outside of the hospital. Those protesting say they are doing so for multiple reasons, including a lack of personal protective equipment available for nurses and inadequate testing. They also say patients who should be put into quarantine aren’t being quarantined soon enough.
Two nurses who took part in the protest said they were suspended for pushing back against the conditions. Blake Medical Center Nurse, Victoria Holland, said she was suspended for causing a disruption while trying to get protective gear for a co-worker who didn’t have the proper supplies.
"Nurses are scared to speak out because they're afraid they're going to lose their job. I mean I got suspended, another nurse here who refused to take off her N95 mask, she's also on suspension at this time. I'm not sure if it's a union rep situation and they're trying to get me out of the hospital because we're making noise or is it they're just trying to make an example of us so that the other nurses don't speak out," said Holland.
Holland said nurses should be overprotecting themselves, especially because a lot is still unknown about this virus.
"If we're not safe then you're not safe. If I can't keep myself protected I have to be out and living in the community. I also have to take care of sick patients who are already immunocompromised. They're already fighting other illnesses. They don't need their nurse to actually infect them with a virus that we don't know about. People are carrying this for fourteen days before they even show signs and symptoms. So we could be carriers throughout the hospital and be unknown," Holland said.
Protesters made sure to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and having less than 10-people in a group. Nurses at Doctors Hospital will also be holding a protest Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
