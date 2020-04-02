A North Port food pantry is seeking help amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida food pantry is running out of supplies and cash assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Hope Food pantry in North Port is feeling the effects of COVID-19 and is doing what the organization can to stay ahead.
“The New Hope Food Pantry in North Port on Mondays and Fridays normally helps 500 or so qualified people,” said Steve Leclerc, executive director for HOPE for North Port.
Leclerc says “We need volunteers and money to stay ahead of the game, and right now we’re running out of both. And even after it (COVID-19) passes, we’re going to be swamped for a while.”
The pantry reported it had about 1,400 people that showed on Monday. However, just after 4 p.m. the pantry food supply was gone.
HOPE for North Port reaches Sarasota County and other surrounding counties.
“We cannot just stop feeding the community,” he said. “There are real people in need. We are seeing new faces. There are so many single moms and other people who are out of work, laid-off, furloughed. They really are in desperate need, especially with all the hoarding. Some have come to us crying, saying they nearly ran out of gas just getting to the church. “Many are so happy to come and find hope.”
