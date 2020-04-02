Manatee County to consider curfew

Manatee County Commissioners will meet Friday to consider a supplemental local emergency resolution that will allow officials to enforce a temporary curfew as local government and law enforcement try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order will potentially give law enforcement agencies the ability to enforce restrictions on group gathering.
You can watch the stream live on ABC7 WWSB beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
The county will enforce social distancing guidelines inside the Patricia M. Glass Chambers for the meeting. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to watch the meeting remotely.