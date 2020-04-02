Man fleeing police crashes into car, killing woman, child

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man fleeing a police officer stop hit another car, killing a 31-year-old woman and her 7-year-old niece.
Lt. Kim Montes says the crash happened Wednesday night in Daytona Beach.
She says police stopped pursuit of Reed who struck the car driven by Kanadei Benjamin.
Both Benjamin and the child, Zoe Chi, died at the scene.
The report didn’t say why police were initially chasing Reed. Reed and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.