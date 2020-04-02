Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sutherland took an improbable path to big-time college basketball. He worked his way onto Florida's bench as a graduate student in mid-January after serving as an arena worker, a practice player for the women’s team and a manager for the men’s program. Gaining NCAA eligibility required him to pay back a $5,000 scholarship and remove his name and likeness from a website he created to sell streetwear he designed. His only chance to play in the NCAA Tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. What can't be stripped: two games that were five years in the making.