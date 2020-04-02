Governor Ron DeSantis issues executive order for Florida residents to stay at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I think it’s fabulous, I think it’s exactly what he should be doing,” said Sandra Heiney.
Heiney, a visitor from Illinois, is all for the executive order Governor Ron DeSantis signed earlier this afternoon. Floridians will have to stay at home for at least the next 30 days beginning at 12:01 Friday morning.
“At this point I think even though there are a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates it makes sense to make this move now," said DeSantis. "I did consult with folks in the White House, I did speak with the president about it.”
The governor says this stay at home order will not impact essential services and people can go outside for essential activities. Sarasota resident Luiza Grunebaum would like a better definition from the governor as to which businesses and services can remain open. She has mixed reaction over this mandate.
“The impulse is to err on the side of caution and safety," said Grunebaum. "On the other hand, it’s been so devastating to businesses and it feels like just one more really hard hit.”
Again stay at home kicks in after midnight tomorrow. It will run through the end of April. For more information on essential services you can log onto floridadisaster.org.
