First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny skies linger into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a cool and crisp start, sunshine will be the dominate weather feature today. A very stable atmosphere is sitting over the state and it will be very difficult to produce any showers these next couple of days. Humidity will stay comfortable with dew points in the 50′s and winds more relaxed compared to yesterday. By Saturday shifting winds will start the process of returning moisture to the Suncoast. By Sunday the humidity will be noticeably higher.
Next week we will start to warm. Our temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s by mid week and upper 80′s by the end of next work week. Rain chances will be low, but at least the possibility for isolated showers will be in the forecast by Friday of next week. A new Drought Index will be published this afternoon but I drought if the resent showers will change our abnormally dry classification.
