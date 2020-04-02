Democratic National Convention moved from July to August

The Democratic National Convention announced Thursday that it will move their event from July to August due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The presidential convention will be held in Milwaukee on Aug. 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention.
Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told the Associated Press that he was certain the event would be moved as the nation works to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The convention was scheduled to be held July 13 through the 17.