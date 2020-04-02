April is child abuse awareness month

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Children Services announced today it will participate in a ‘Wear Blue’ challenge to show awareness for child abuse this month.
The organization says this could be a fun activity for family and friends to participate in while the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order will go in affect April 3 for the state according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Manatee Children Services says people who are participating should wear blue and post it to social media with the hashtag’s; #Wearblueday, #Greatchildhoods and #Stopchildabuse.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.