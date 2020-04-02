Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion-and rescue economy

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump hopes to shovel $2.2 trillion into the U.S. economy over the coming weeks to try to cushion its free fall.
But that means putting his fate in the hands of banks, profit-minded businesses and government bureaucrats he has frequently derided, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The massive bailout package includes direct cash payments, $349 billion in loans for small businesses and a $500 billion corporate rescue fund.
It’s an attempt to keep the economy afloat as Trump warns Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks," with up to 240,000 coronavirus deaths now projected in the U.S.
