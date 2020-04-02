Amid Hopes for Potential COVID-19 Drug, Other Patients Facing Shortages of Vital Hydrxychloroquine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise all across the nation, states are rolling out new regulations and restrictions to help stop the spread. Meanwhile, researchers and doctors are racing to find a definite cure to the virus.
On Wednesday, we shared the recovery story of a South Florida man who was on his death bed, but after being prescribed Hydroxychloroquine, he recovered fully in less than 10 hours. He is one of these positive outcomes of using this drug, but this treatment has not been proven to cure the virus just yet.
"There is no definitive evidence that this works. That doesn't mean that people under certain circumstances might use compassionate use. But if you want to get back to the science and you look at the data, you need a controlled trial to be able to definitively say something works,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert in infectious diseases, explains.
While France has already approved the combination of Hydroxychloroquine and a Z-pack to be prescribed to COVID-19 patients, a new study is being done right now in New York aiming to confirm its success. Doctors across the nation are also researching all the possible side effects.
"I am fairly skeptical about some of the others that are being promoted particularly the hydroxychloroquine which I think is associated with some toxicity including some cardiac problems particularly in older people,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease specialist.
However, since this has been the only treatment that has worked for most so far, the federal government has issued an executive order to allow critically-ill patients with Coronavirus to use these drugs. Governor Ron DeSantis currently has thousands of shipments being sent to hospitals in our state. Like everything though, there’s a flip slide.
"When we hear about a possibly encouraging treatment like this, we have to look at it holistically and the holistic view that hydroxychloroquine is also a medication taken by people who have rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Now, because of all the excitement about this drug, which has yet to be proven in clinical trials, there is a big-time national shortage and people who need those drugs for their autoimmune conditions can't find it so we have to balance those two things,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Chief Medical Correspondent, explained.
That’s exactly what’s happening to many, even here on the Suncoast.
“When it was time to renew or refill my hydroxychloroquine, the pharmacist informed me that Walgreens was having difficulty getting the medication, so therefore, they couldn’t fill my prescription,” Joe Shields, whom suffers from Rheumatoid Arthritis, tells ABC7, “He told me to cut the dosage in half which will give me enough medication to get through to the end of May.”
Pharmacists cannot give a definite date on when shipments will arrive.
"A lot of it is being diverted to coronavirus patients. That’s great, I’m glad they are getting some help, but those of us who depend on this medication, should not be cast aside,” Shields expressed.
We spoke to several of our local hospitals who tell us they do currently have a good supply of Hydroxychloroquine, but will only be using it for emergency matters to help limit that demand for the drug.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.