Amid Hopes for Potential COVID-19 Drug, Other Patients Facing Shortages of Vital Hydrxychloroquine

"When we hear about a possibly encouraging treatment like this, we have to look at it holistically and the holistic view that hydroxychloroquine is also a medication taken by people who have rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Now, because of all the excitement about this drug, which has yet to be proven in clinical trials, there is a big-time national shortage and people who need those drugs for their autoimmune conditions can't find it so we have to balance those two things,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Chief Medical Correspondent, explained.