2020 Wimbledon Championships cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Main Board of All England Club announced today that the 2020 Wimbledon Championships are cancelled due to the public’s health concerns of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet on the Wimbledon’s social media site, it states that the championship will resume July 2021 to help with the coronavirus health crisis.
Ian Hewitt, AELTC Chairman, says “This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen."
"It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.” Hewitt said.
