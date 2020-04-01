U.S. Census Bureau making operational changes to adjust to the Covid-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April. That’s when the hiring process would be ramping up for for an estimated 500,000 temporary census takers nationwide. It also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group quarters.
The U.S. Census Bureau is urging those who have yet to complete the census to do so before census takers are allowed to go door-to-door. “Right now, it’s more safe to try and get as many people as possible to respond online, either by phone or by paper, so that we don’t have to follow up with as many households once it’s safe to do so," says Stephen Buckner, Assistant Director of Communications with the U.S. Census Bureau.
It is critical to take a moment while practicing social distancing at home to participate in the 2020 census. “Based on population count, billions and billions of dollars will be available for school funding, for transportation projects, for health care, and health clinics.”
You can visit 2020census.gov to respond to the census, and even compare the response rates down to the city level. For example, as of April 1, Manatee County has a self-response rate of 36.0%, and Sarasota County has a self-response rate of 41.6%. This rate is higher than Florida’s overall self-response rate of 35.7%.
Buckner said, “We’ve extended the end of the census to mid-August right now based on our current delay and operations. We’ll continue to reassess that as we get a little bit closer to that period."
For more information on why you should fill out your census form please visit https://www.census.gov/dmd/www/pdf/d3236c.pdf
