U.S. Census Bureau making operational changes to adjust to the Covid-19 pandemic

The U.S. Census Bureau is urging those who have yet to complete the census to do so before census takers are allowed to go door-to-door. “Right now, it’s more safe to try and get as many people as possible to respond online, either by phone or by paper, so that we don’t have to follow up with as many households once it’s safe to do so," says Stephen Buckner, Assistant Director of Communications with the U.S. Census Bureau.