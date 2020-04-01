Suncoast Humane Society is looking for foster homes for its furry pets

By ABC7 Staff | April 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 5:02 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the state adjusts to the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order announced today by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a local Suncoast Humane Society animal shelter needs your help with adoptions.

In a statement released today, the organization needs to get as many animals out of the shelter as soon as possible.

If you can adopt or foster a pet, you still are required to make an appointment to keep yourself as well as staff members safe from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hours are extended today until 7 p.m. and tomorrow, April 2 until 8 p.m.

To help foster the furry animals, please call (941) 474-7884.

