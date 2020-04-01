Sarasota man arrested for sexual battery and false imprisionment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced today that officials have arrested a 25-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday on several felony charges.
Deputies say Amaury Fernandez sexually battered a woman and beat her until she was unconscious.
According to reports, when deputies arrived, the victim’s mother reported her 34-year-old daughter was beaten by Fernandez.
Deputies say there were marks on the victim’s neck where she apparently was choked.
Officials say Fernandez fled the area but later turned himself in to authorities.
Fernandez is charged with Burglary, Domestic Battery, Battery by Strangulation, False Imprisonment, and Sexual Battery on a Victim 12 years or Older.
He remains in custody without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.