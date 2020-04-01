OneBlood to start collecting plasma from those who are recovering from coronavirus

OneBlood in Florida will soon begin collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus so it can be transfused to people with life-threatening cases of COVID-19.
The experimental treatment is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis and is called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma”.
People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.
The potential donors will need to meet all the usual screening criteria for blood donation, plus pass additional FDA criteria, including:
- COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood
- Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable
- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test
- Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation
- Have a negative result for COVID-19
- Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements
- As with all transfusions, the donor and the patient will need to have compatible blood types
OneBlood plans to begin collecting plasma from qualified donors in the coming weeks.