Much cooler weather moves into Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the passage of the cold front we can expect a cool and breezy day on Wednesday.
Winds will whip around to the NW at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph once the front moves through early Weds. morning. A small craft advisory is in effect for Suncoast waters through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Rip currents are also possible on area beaches through Wednesday evening. It is going to feel nice with highs in the mid 70′s under generally sunny skies on Wednesday.
The coolest morning will be Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 50′s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a high near 80.
High pressure will keep things really nice through Saturday with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80′s. There is a little system which will bring an increase in cloudiness on Sunday with only a small chance for an isolated shower.
