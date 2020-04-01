Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he misspoke when he said he expects South Florida to be locked down for six more weeks. He said later Monday that he expects the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area to on lockdown until at least April 15, not May 15. He also said he doesn't want a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to offload passengers for treatment. He says Florida can't treat outsiders right now. The cruise line says the passengers on board include 304 Americans. Speaking at a news conference, DeSantis said Holland America should send doctors to treat passengers on board.