First Alert Weather: Cooler weather moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cool front has moved past and brought a few overnight showers. That line of showers is now to our south and skies are becoming partly cloudy. As we move through the day the skies will build wall to wall sunshine and a breezy northwest wind will make today very comfortable. Humidity will stay very low for the next few days and then increase slowly as we head into the weekend, but still remain comfortable. In fact, despite high temperatures returning to the mid 80′s by the weekend, the dewpoints will remain in the 50′s and 60′s. That is pleasant by most peoples standards.
Dry weather will stick around into the weekend and beyond. No significant rain is in my forecast. This could become more of a problem by the end of next week as temperatures climb. Some models suggest that temperatures will return to the 90′s in some locations. An updated Drought Index will be released tomorrow and I suspect that resent rains will not have had much impact on our abnormally dry classification.
