First Alert Weather: Cooler weather moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cool front has moved past and brought a few overnight showers. That line of showers is now to our south and skies are becoming partly cloudy. As we move through the day the skies will build wall to wall sunshine and a breezy northwest wind will make today very comfortable. Humidity will stay very low for the next few days and then increase slowly as we head into the weekend, but still remain comfortable. In fact, despite high temperatures returning to the mid 80′s by the weekend, the dewpoints will remain in the 50′s and 60′s. That is pleasant by most peoples standards.