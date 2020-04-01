Deputies searching for suspect(s) responsible for grand theft and burglarizing RV trailers in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a person or group of people responsible for burglarizing multiple RV trailers in Bradenton.
Deputies say that on Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday someone or some people removed five RV trailers from Gerzeny’s RV World in the 6100 block of State Road 64 East after cutting a gate lock to the property.
According to deputies, the potential suspects also went inside of five other trailers to remove power cords. Two of the stolen trailers are Intrepid brand, another two are Aspen Trail and they have sliding glass doors and the fifth trailer is a Kodiak Ultra-Light. The stolen property is said to be valued at around $200,000.
Surveillance cameras caught images of three possible suspect vehicles. Deputies say they are searching for information about two silver or white late model Ford pick-up trucks and one white or silver Dodge pick-up truck.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Anonymous web tips can also be submitted at this website.
