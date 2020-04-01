Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old woman last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who last seen at her home in Bradenton on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say that Vera Derosa was last observed driving away from her in the 2600th block of 221st Street East in a gray 2012 Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab. The vehicle has a Tampa Bay Rays license plate holder and the license plate reads Q09CU.
According to deputies, Derosa has severe memory loss and is likely disoriented. A SILVER Alert has been issued.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
