Congressman Vern Buchanan fully supports Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan of Sarasota announced he fully supports Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Stay-at-Home’ order, adding his voice to several politicians who have advocated for restrictions.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from people throughout our region hoping the governor would take such action,” Buchanan said. “We need to do everything possible to beat this virus and keep people safe.”
According to the governor’s order, starting Thursday April 2, all Floridians are to limit movements and personal interactions outside of home.
The order will last for 30 days unless official orders are changed.
Buchanan joins other Florida politicians. Last week, Representative Margaret Good urged Gov. DeSantis to issue a stay at home order in an Op-Ed written for the Bradenton-Herald.
“Short term, a stay at home order is critical for the health and safety of Floridians in order to ensure our hospitals do not become overwhelmed,” wrote Good.
