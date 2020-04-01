Chilly start to the day on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well finally a cold front moved through the Suncoast. It only took 23 days! March is in the record books as the warmest March ever for the Suncoast since records began in 1911.

We also saw some rain at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport before March ended. As of yesterday there was no measurable rain recorded at SRQ for the entire month.

We almost tied the record of no rain for a month set back in April of 1967. Talk about rain, we almost got half our entire monthly total (3.86″) in just one downpour that just happened in the nick of time 11:30 p.m. on the 31st.

The rain bucket recorded 1.14″ of rain according to the National Weather Service. Some areas didn’t get any rainfall as was expected.

The next chance for rain is Sunday but that is remote at only 20%.

You will need a light jacket or sweater if you are going outside early on Thursday. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid to upper 50′s. With a wind out of the NE at 10 mph it will feel a little cooler as well.

Plenty of sun and mild Thursday (wwsb)

Look for lots of Sunshine on Thursday as high pressure builds back in. The high will be around 78 degrees for most.

It will be chilly again on Friday morning with lows in the upper 50′s under fair skies. Should be really nice again on Friday with low humidity and mild temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Some mid 80′s possible well inland.

The weekend is looking good with highs in the mid 80′s for most and low 80′s closer to the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a little more humidity coming back into play. Sunday will be nice as well with maybe a few more clouds and a 20% chance for mainly an inland shower or two.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.