Suncoast Science Center creates protective gear for healthcare workers not working in hospitals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Science Center is creating protective gear for healthcare workers that are not working in hospitals or medical centers.
Medical workers that are in Assisted Living Facilities and nursing homes are working on the frontlines.
With masks being limited to hospitals and medical centers, Suncoast Science Center has created over 2,000 surgical masks for medical workers.
“The shield in front of the mask protects not on your face but your eyes. But also the shields make me easily disinfected you can use multiple times”. says Ping Faulhaber, who is the Executive Director of Suncoast Science Center.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has ordered an additional 500 million surgical face masks, many of which will be provided to hospital and primary health center workers on the front lines.
Faulhaber says, healthcare workers in non-primary facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities could be left behind without even basic protection.
Suncoast Science Center says they are taking masks request for any medical worker who needs them.
The first batch of requests will be accepted via the online form through Friday, April 3.
You can request here.
