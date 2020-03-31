Suncoast kid wants to educate others about COVID-19

An 8-year-old Suncoast student wants to help spread awareness of all the ways people can stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Constantin Grecu spoke with ABC 7 via Facetime to talk about his inspiration for a drawing he made. Grecu said he felt inspired to share with others how to prevent the spread of the virus.
His colorful drawing contains snippets of advice that the elementary student has picked up from watching the news and listening to medical advice.
Grecu shared the advice with his neighbors and told them that he was happy to “spread the news and not the virus.”
“Don’t touch everything you see. Because maybe someone had coughed on it and they don’t know they have the virus but maybe they do. And then you’ll touch it and you’ll get the virus,” said Grecu.
He continued, “Don’t touch your face and don’t eat your boogers.”