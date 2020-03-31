SMH says third patient has died who tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) has announced that a third patient that tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the hospital has passed away.
The hospital made this announcement on Tuesday and no further information about that patient is available at this time.
SMH says they have tested nearly 600 people and 40 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of those people are employees at the hospital.
One employee who had been hospitalized has been discharged while the others have been quarantined to their homes.
These cases are remaining under investigation, but SMH says based on the tracing of the employees’ contacts they not appear to have a known exposure to a positive patient at the hospital.
26 patients remain hospitalized at SMH.
