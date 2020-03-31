Sheriff’s office looking for help identifying woman suspected of stolen credit card

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of stealing a credit card near a Prime Steakhouse on March 24.
According to Deputies, video surveillance captured the suspect using the stolen credit card 30 minutes after the victim reported it missing from her vehicle near the restaurant.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, please call (941) 639-0013 or email the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app.
