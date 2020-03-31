School District of Manatee County launches online eLearning for students

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - With schools closing until May, many parents have now taken on the role of home-schooling their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The School District of Manatee County launched its new ‘Coronavirus & eLearning’ program for its 50,000 students that will allow them to effectively continue their education online.
Teachers will be able to post assignments and learning objectives through the program while helping students and parents through messaging.
“We are glad to get back to what we are all here for and that is to provide an excellent educational experience to the children of Manatee County, regardless of the challenges,” says Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.
Here are the first day facts for eLearning in Manatee County:
29,600 – approximate number of individual students who signed on to Schoology yesterday.
4,400 – approximate number of district teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators who signed on to Schoology.
3,355 – number of lunches and breakfasts for the next day distributed to students by our Food Services Department.
8,000 – approximate number of laptops and computer devices distributed to students by the district through yesterday.
“We also understand the need to protect the safety of our students, employees and community; so, we are prepared and willing to provide instruction online for as long as it takes.” Saunders said.
For more information on eLearning, Click here and navigate to the district’s eLearning section.
